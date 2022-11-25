Argentina vs Mexico: Live Streaming, IST Time, Starting Line-Up, Key Players, Betting Tips, Prediction

Doha, November 25: Argentina will mandatorily need a win to keep the pre-quarterfinal hopes alive when they face Mexico in a FIFA World Cup 2022 match here on Sunday (November 27) early morning.

An unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia had placed some burden on the shoulders of Lionel Messi and his wards and the remaining two matches are of utmost importance for them, and nothing less than a win will suffice for the La Albiceleste.

In this backdrop we offer you a preview package of the Argentina vs Mexico match that contains squads, possible starting line-up, key players, match prediction and betting tips.