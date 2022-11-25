Argentina vs Mexico: Live Streaming, IST Time, Starting Line-Up, Key Players, Betting Tips, Prediction
Doha, November 25: Argentina will mandatorily need a win to keep the pre-quarterfinal hopes alive when they face Mexico in a FIFA World Cup 2022 match here on Sunday (November 27) early morning.
An unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia had placed some burden on the shoulders of Lionel Messi and his wards and the remaining two matches are of utmost importance for them, and nothing less than a win will suffice for the La Albiceleste.
In this backdrop we offer you a preview package of the Argentina vs Mexico match that contains squads, possible starting line-up, key players, match prediction and betting tips.
Argentina: Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).
Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis).
Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Mexico: Goalkeepers:Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota.
Defenders:Jorge Sanchez, Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Johan Vasquez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo.
Midfielders:Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Charly Rodriguez, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Edson Alvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romo.
Forwards:Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Argentina line-up: 1 Emiliano Martinez; 2 Nahuel Molina, 3 Cristian Romero, 4 Nicolas Otamendi, 5 Marcos Acuna; 6 Rodrigo De Paul, 7 Leandro Paredes / Enzo Fernandes, 8 Alexis Mac Allister; 9 Lionel Messi, 10 Lautaro Martinez, 11 Angel Di Maria.
Mexico: 1. Guillermo Ochoa; 2 Jorge Sanchez, 3 Hector Moreno, 4 Cesar Montes, 5 Jesus Gallardo; 6 Edson Alvarez, 7 Hector Herrera, 8 Luis Chavez; 9 Hirving Lozano, 10 Henry Martin, 11 Alexis Vega
Argentina: 1 Lionel Messi, 2 Lautaro Martinez, 3 Angel di Maria, 4 Nicolas Otamendi.
Mexico: 1 Hirving Lozano, 2 Alexis Vega, 3 Hector Moreno, 4 Luis Chavez.
Argentina suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and Mexico offer them a far stronger rival, at least on paper, than the Asian nation. This match in all likelihood will not a be straightforward affair as we might just see some twists and turns. But we pin our expectations on Argentina’s overall quality and experience for them to come good in this match.
Betting tips: A 5/1 winning odds and perhaps a 2-1 result in favour of Argentina.
The Argentina vs Mexico match will be played on 12.30 AM (Sunday, November 27) IST. It will be live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. Live Streaming of the match will be on JIO Cinema.