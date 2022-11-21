Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream 11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Bengaluru, November 21: Lionel Messi's Argentina set for an easy start at the FIFA World Cup 2022 considering their impressive recent form and opponents Saudi Arabia's struggles in World Cups.

The Latin American giants, one of the favorites to lift the cup in Qatar, are unbeaten in 36 official matches after an impressive qualifying campaign and last year's Copa America triumph in Brazil.

Opponent Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have had an amazing qualifying campaign winning the Asian qualifying in a style that featured wins over Japan and Australia. However, they will face a huge challenge in the Argentina clash.

The second-lowest ranked team in the competition doesn't match up to most sides in the tournament, and head coach Herve Renard will need to produce some magic to take this side on a good run at Qatar.

Here is all you need to know about Argentina vs Saudi Arabia:

Date: 22nd November 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD, MTV HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch Out for:

Argentina: Argentina is at it's peak, and the star of the side is unsurprisingly the talisman Messi. The little Argentine has been sublime under the guidance of head coach Lionel Scaloni, and his influence will be key to the team's success in this tournament.

Saudi Arabia: None of the players from the side plays in any of the European top leagues, but it's a group of players familiar with each other. Most of the players play in Saudi Pro League and their best player is midfielder Salem Al Dawsari, who leads the Saudi attack. All their hope will be rest on his shoulder.

Dream11 Prediction:

There is a huge gulf in class between the sides, and Argentina should comfortably earn all three points from this match. Saudi Arabia need to play out of their skin to deliver a shock result which looks very unrealistic at the moment.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Possible Line Ups:

Argentina Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria; Lautaro Martinez.

Saudi Arabia Starting XI (4-4-2): Mohammed Al Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Alamri, Ali Albulayhi, Yasir Al Shahrani; Feras Albirakan, Mohammed Kanno, Abdulelah Almaki, Salem Al Dawsari; Salman Al Faraj, Saleh Al Shehri.

My Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Mohammed Kanno, Salem Al Dawsari

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez (Vice-Captain), Lionel Messi (Captain), Salman Al Faraj