Argentina win the World Cup 2022: Here are the Twitter reactions as Messi wins the glory

Argentina's 36-year-long wait ended on Sunday as Los Albicelestes won their third World Cup after a penalty win over France.

This was also the swansong for their talisman Lionel Messi, who bid adieu to the global stage with a happy note.

And the world reacted after the victory of the Latin American giants, and messages and wishes poured in across social media congratulating Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Here are some of the reactions-

The official FIFA World Cup handle congratulated the Argentina side with a nice picture of all the players celebrating after their penalty win.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had his say, congratulating Argentina for their World Cup success. He also went on to congratulate the runners-up France, who also had an amazing game.

Cricketing God Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Lionel Messi and his troops with a heartwarming message.

The official Premier League handle also congratulated the Argentines for their amazing achievement. Five Argentina players play in the PL - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Cristian Romero (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) and Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United).

Former Germany international Mesut Ozil congratulated Argentina and asserted the absence of Karim Benzema was the prime reason Les Bleus couldn't win consecutive World Cups.

Former Argentina player Sergio Aguero, who is at the stadium and was in celebration along with his fellow compatriots, tweeted this.

India pacer Mohammed Shami is an avid Argentina supporter. He also congratulated the team after the win.

The official Twitter handle of ISL also joined the celebrations, congratulating the Latin American team.

Malayali actor Mammootty with his tweet-