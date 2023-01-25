Why is Arnaut Danjuma close to join Spurs despite Everton agreement?

Arnaut Danjuma is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur as he is in London, undergoing medical at the club.

This will be one of the top hijack stories of the transfer saga, as Tottenham are close to snatching Danjuma from the Everton grasp, despite the player agreeing terms with the Merseyside club.

Everton signed Danjuma on a short-term loan deal from Villarreal on Saturday. Paperworks were almost signed, the player underwent medical and even did his media shooting, but stopped the Toffees from sending his name to Premier League for official registration.

But all things have changed since Tuesday as the player now looks set to join Spurs, after the North London club showed their interest. According to various reports, the Dutch winger is now keen to join the London club, which will come as a huge blow to Everton.

The 25-year-old has scored 22 goals in 51 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, but is having an underwhelming season with just 2 league goals so far. He joined the Spanish club from Bournemouth in 2021 and has been capped for the Netherlands 9 times.

Why did Danjuma snub Everton?

Although the theories are plenty, MyKhel can assert that Danjuma decided to stay away from the Everton move after their managerial change. Everton sacked manager Frank Lampard earlier this week and now looking for a replacement. Although Lampard's sacking played no part in Danjuma's decision, the player wanted assurance from Everton about not appointing David Moyes as the next manager.

Moyes, who had a successful spell with the Toffees, is said to be close to being reappointed by Everton, as they look for a way out from their relegation trajectory. But Moyes blocked Danjuma's summer move to West Ham earlier, and the player doesn't want to play under the Scottish manager.

Spurs have swooped in and now the deal looks effectively done. It will come as a huge blow for Everton, who will have to seek a replacement in the last week of the January Transfer window.