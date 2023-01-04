Premier League, Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United: Leaders frustrated by resilient Magpies

London, January 4: Arsenal missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United.

In a game of few clear-cut opportunities, the Gunners made an electric start to the game but could not take advantage, while Joelinton missed the best chance for Newcastle in the final moments of the first half at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (January 3).

Third-placed Newcastle's resilient display continued into the second period, leaving Arsenal unable to score in a Premier League game for the first time this season and ending their 100 per cent home record in the top flight.

Manchester City can cut the advantage held by Mikel Arteta's side at the summit to five points if they beat Chelsea on Thursday (January 5).

Arsenal came flying out of the blocks, Martin Odegaard smashing a volley over the crossbar and Bukayo Saka weaving his way into the box from the right to before having an effort saved by Nick Pope in a flurry of early opportunities for the hosts.

Newcastle made the necessary tactical changes though, providing Dan Burn with more support in his defensive duties against Saka, which changed the tempo of the game – and it was Eddie Howe's side who had the best chance of the first half, Joelinton heading wide at the far post following a corner.

A slow start to the second half saw both sides struggle to create openings, Arsenal limited to speculative shots at goal while Aaron Ramsdale remained untested at the other end.

Howe sacrificed Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, bringing on Chris Wood and Jacob Murphy for the final 22 minutes, though it was Arsenal who continued to look the more likely to find a breakthrough.

Eddie Nketiah had a golden opportunity to win, forcing a save from the feet of Pope late on.

Arsenal wanted a penalty for handball against Murphy in stoppage time, but VAR did not intervene and Arsenal dropped points for only the third time this season.

Key Opta facts

-This was the first time Arsenal were involved in a goalless draw in the Premier League since last January against Burnley, with Pope in goal both times for the opposition.

- Newcastle are unbeaten as a top-flight team in 15 games in all competitions (W9 D6) for the first time since December 1995.

- Arsenal failed to score for the first time in 18 Premier League games since a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in May 2022.

- There were nine yellow cards in this game - the joint-most in a Premier League match this season (along with Brighton versus Aston Villa in November).