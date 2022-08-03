Arsenal let Germany international Leno join London rivals Fulham

London, August 3: Bernd Leno swapped London clubs as the Germany goalkeeper left Arsenal to join Fulham on Tuesday in a move that could rekindle his World Cup prospects.

The 30-year-old sealed a move in a reported £8million deal, having lost his Gunners first-team place to Aaron Ramsdale last season.

He joins Fulham, who return to the Premier League in the new campaign, becoming the latest addition to Marco Silva's squad ahead of a season that gets under way at the weekend.

Fulham host last season's runners-up Liverpool on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Leno, who did not feature in Germany's squad for Nations League games at the end of last season, has won nine caps for his country, but the hold of Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer on the national team number one jersey has meant opportunities have always been limited.

The new recruit has signed a three-year contract with Fulham and told the club's FFCtv channel: "It feels amazing to finally be here. I can't wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

"I'm relieved that everything is done. I'm just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that's the most important thing."

Former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper Leno said he had enjoyed "four amazing years" with Arsenal.

He played 49 first-team games in the 2020-21 season and featured 125 times overall during his Emirates Stadium career, but a mere eight appearances last term indicated his time was up at Arsenal.

His most recent Germany appearance came in the 2-0 win over Liechtenstein last September, Hansi Flick's first game as national team boss.