When will Granit Xhaka return? Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals

Arsenal are set to play their final mid-season friendly on Saturday against Juventus before the season restarts again for them against West Ham on December 26.

Arsenal recently won the Dubai Super Cup after two wins over AC Milan and Lyon, and their manager Mikel Arteta spoke after the Milan win regarding the possible return date of some players.

Arsenal player Granit Xhaka was in the Switzerland squad for the World Cup. And Arteta has given an update on his return.

"That'll take a few more days. Granit is already here, and is training and willing to participate on the weekend, so we don't have that many away now so that is a positive thing," Arteta said when he asked about the possible return of the players, confirming Xhaka's return.

Xhaka didn't play in Arsenal's 2-1 win over AC Milan, but may feature in their final friendly against Juventus. Xhaka's Switzerland made the World Cup exit after a 6-1 loss at the hands of Portugal in the round of 16.

There are still some players who are yet to return for Arsenal though. England pair Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale are yet to join and Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu also will be back ahead of their boxing day match.

Advertisement

Ben White and Thomas Partey played in the match against AC Milan and are expected to play a part in the final friendly. Arsenal's another World Cup participant Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury and has undergone surgery, which takes him out of action for a couple of months.

And Mikel Arteta was asked about a potential replacement for the Brazil international as the Gunners look to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table. And the Gunners manager says they won't stop from spending if they find a perfect replacement.

"We are looking and we are active in the possibilities. If we can find the players that will strengthen the team, we will try," Arteta said.