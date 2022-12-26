Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Nketiah is growing every single day ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta assures his faith in Eddie Nketiah is growing "every single day" as the striker prepares to lead the line for the Gunners in the upcoming months.

Arsenal will be resuming their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day as they host London rivals, West Ham.

The Gunners will be without the services of star striker Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and has undergone surgery.

Amid this, Eddie Nketiah stands as the only senior recognised striker within Arteta's ranks. Nketiah made a strong finish to last season as he scored 5 goals in 7 appearances. His goals came against the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United as his upsurge last season earned him a new contract. But so far the player is yet to net once in the league this season, although all his 12 Premier League appearances have come from the bench.

His three goals this season have come in the EFL Cup and Europa League, but Arteta believes the youngster can elevate his performance in the Premier League.

"I have more faith in him every single day, because we see every day what he brings to the team, how he is as a human, how he's developing as a player," Arteta said in the pre-match press conference.

"We already got some great response last year when we needed him. He plays really well with the team. He's ready - that's why he signed that contract. He's a key player in our squad and he's going to have chances to play," the Arsenal manager added.

It has to be seen how Nketiah fills the void that has been created by Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian was instrumental in Arsenal's early season upsurge and it will be a huge ask for Nketiah to fill the boots of the injured striker.

Arsenal have had a promising start to the season as they finished on top of the league table before the World Cup break. The North London club have 37 points from 14 games, and are five points clear at the top of the table.

Arteta has made it clear there is still work to do, though, adding, "The hardest thing to do is to win, and then to win again, and then to win again. There's a lot still to do there, for sure."

The Gunners do have some big matches coming up as they travel to Brighton and then welcome Newcastle in the first game of the new year.