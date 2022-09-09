Arsenal could sign Douglas Luiz for free next summer, will it be a good deal?

Kolkata, September 9: Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz will reportedly leave Aston Villa as a free agent next summer and the Brazilian midfielder has already emerged as a target for a host of clubs.

The former Manchester City midfielder was chased by three of England’s top clubs this summer after entering the final year of his contract.

Chelsea were known to be keen before they eventually signed Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan.

Liverpool also kept their tabs on Luiz until they pulled off a loan for another Juventus miedfielder Arthur Melo.

However, it was Arsenal who chased the midfielder until transfer deadline day, having seen a £23 million bid rejected by Aston Villa.

It is now widely rumoured that Luiz has made up his mind on leaving the Midlands club next summer on a free transfer as he looks for a step up in his career. Arsenal and AC Milan are thought to be two clubs leading the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer and land a bargain.

Luiz has seen his gametime reduced at Villa this season following the arrival of Boubacar Kamara. However, due to Aston Villa's struggles this season, Steven Gerrard has turned to him and he has delivered and seems to have done enough to book his starting berth.

A midfielder, who looks equally comfortable at number six and number eight, Douglas Luiz has all the attributes of becoming a top-class midfielder. He has a solid eye for a pass and also loves to test the keeper form long range. The 24-year-old is also a brilliant set-piece taker and has already scored from corners directly on two occasions this season.

Arsenal could have clearly benefitted from signing another midfielder this summer, especially someone like Luiz who is combative as well as creative. It will be quite a bargain if they can get the former Vasco da Gama starlet on a free transfer next summer.