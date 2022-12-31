Arsenal extend William Saliba contract till 2024

Arsenal have exercised their option of extending William Saliba's contract till 2024.

William Saliba joined the Gunners in 2019 and since then has spent three loan stints with three different French clubs- AS Saint Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille.

He finally played his first competitive game for Arsenal this season and has become one of the main players for the Gunners this season.

Saliba has impressed big time with his first few months at Arsenal and the North London club are keen to tie him down to a new contract. Saliba's original contract was set to expire in June 2023, but Arsenal had the option to extend it a further year. And they have utilised that.

Arsenal had a deadline of December 31 this year to exercise the one-year extension. But the club have reportedly elongated the deal Friday. Arsenal are actively talking with Saliba and his agents about a potential new deal but haven't found a solution yet.