Arsenal eyeing summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Arsenal are poised to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal have been in search for a midfielder for a long time and they have identified Rice as a potential target to bolster their squad.

Declan Rice, the current West Ham player has his contract with the East London club till 2024, and so far has shown no interest in renewing that.

Sources close to Arsenal say the club is now getting confident that they can complete a deal for the coveted midfielder, who is regarded very highly across England and Europe. The crafty midfielder can be a statement addition as Arsenal look to have a long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, who are at the threshold of the fourth decade of their life.

Reports say Rice has already rejected three contract offers from West Ham and is surely leaving in the summer. West Ham also know the summer will be their only chance to cash in Rice.

The 24-year-old wants to play Champions League and challenge for titles, which is a far-fetched dream if he stays at West Ham.

"One hundred per cent, I want to play in the Champions League," the player said in December.

The midfielder has been a class apart for West Ham and England. His positional intelligence, and ability to orchestrate the midfield make him on of the prized assets at the moment and the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of the player.