Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe set to return against Oxford United in the FA Cup

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could be available against Oxford United in the FA Cup 3rd Round tie on Monday, says Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has been out of action since the early weeks of September after suffering groin discomfort.

His groin problem required surgery and the player has since been sidelined and recovering from the procedure.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the player is on the verge of a return and that can happen as early as Monday. He is also thinking of deploying the England international as a striker, if required.

"Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he's played there before," Arteta said ahead of the Oxford clash.

"First of all we need him fit and at his best. When we have that we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months. If he trains tomorrow, hopefully he will be available to give us something in the game," the Spanish manager added.