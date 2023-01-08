Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe set to return against Oxford United in the FA Cup
Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could be available against Oxford United in the FA Cup 3rd Round tie on Monday, says Mikel Arteta.
Smith Rowe has been out of action since the early weeks of September after suffering groin discomfort.
His groin problem required surgery and the player has since been sidelined and recovering from the procedure.
But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the player is on the verge of a return and that can happen as early as Monday. He is also thinking of deploying the England international as a striker, if required.
"Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he's played there before," Arteta said ahead of the Oxford clash.
"First of all we need him fit and at his best. When we have that we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months. If he trains tomorrow, hopefully he will be available to give us something in the game," the Spanish manager added.
Smith Rowe had a fantastic season last term as the player went on to score 11 goals across all competitions and played a crucial part in the early months of the season. Arsenal are the record-time winners of the FA Cup and will be aiming to have a positive start to the competition this year. The North London outfit also sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 44 points, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Smith Rowe has seen his chances get limited this season as the player made only 4 appearances from the bench prior to his injury. The youngster has the ability to hone multiple positions up top and will surely be a massive weapon going forward for the Gunners. With Gabriel Jesus out injured, if Smith Rowe can play up front as number nine, it will do the world of good for Mikel Arteta.
