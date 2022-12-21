Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli on the verge of signing a new deal at the club

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is close to penning a new long-term deal at the club, according to reports.

Gabriel Martinelli has been at the club since 2019 and has been an integral performer for them so far this season.

Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian 4th-tier club Ituano, is set to be one of the top earners at the club with his new deal.

Martinelli has made a meteoric rise in the last couple of years. The forward has become a starter in Mikel Arteta's squad and is a livewire on the pitch. He has scored 5 goals in the league so far along with some brilliant displays, which earned him a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Gabriel Martinelli set to sign a new contract:

His contract talk was ongoing for the last few months, but Daily Mail reports the parties have reached an agreement over the deal. According to that, Martinelli is set to earn £200,000 per week in his new deal, almost three-fold of his current wage at the club. It will also make him one of the top earners at the club.

The forward was also tracked by Barcelona and Liverpool, but it looks imminent that the Brazil international is set to commit his long-term future at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have had a terrific first half of the season. The Gunners finished at the top of the Premier League table before the World Cup break and will be aiming to continue their run as the league restarts on December 26. Martinelli has been a key figure in their upsurge and recently said he is more than happy at Arsenal and showed his interest in committing his future to the club.

"I'm very happy at Arsenal," he told reporters before Arsenal's Europa League meeting with FC Zurich in September.

"I've said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here. I love the city, I love the club, and I love everything about Arsenal. So I want to stay, I'm very happy," Martinelli added.

And when he was jokingly asked if a pen was between him signing the deal, he replied, "Yeah, I just need a pen."