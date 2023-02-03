Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli Signs New Deal with the Club

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has committed his future to the club by signing a long-term deal, the club announced on Friday.

Martinelli, who has been a vital part of the Arsenal squad, had his contract till 2024, but now has committed his future to the North London club.

The 21-year-old has made 111 appearances for the Gunners since joining them from Brazilian club Ituano in 2019. He has been terrific for Arsenal thus far this season, scoring 7 goals and having 2 assists in the league in 19 appearances.

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League and have many youngsters in their ranks. Tying down Gabriel Martinelli with a new contract was one of the major focuses, and they have attained that. The Brazilian has signed a four and half year deal that will keep him at the club till 2027.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was ecstatic with Martinelli's contract renewal.

"We're delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values," Arteta said.

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him and it's great that we'll be on this journey together. We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come," the Spanish manager added.

Advertisement

The Brazilian has been a fan-favorite at Arsenal and had previously indicated his eagerness to continue at the club. He was asked about his contract situation last year and the player jokingly said he is only waiting for a pen to sign a new deal.

Arsenal, will now be hoping to tie down William Saliba and Bukayo Saka to new contracts as the duo will also run out of their current deal in 2024. With the North London club at the top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta will be hoping an end to 19-years without a league can boost their hopes to commit Saliba and Saka at the club for the future.