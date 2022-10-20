Arsenal hit with FA charge following VAR controversy in Leeds win

London, Oct. 20: Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association (FA) with failing to control their players during a controversial ending to their 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's team moved four points clear of Manchester City at the Premier League summit as Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road, though they required two huge reprieves.

Patrick Bamford drilled a penalty wide following a handball by William Saliba on the hour mark, before a VAR review overturned a stoppage-time red card for Gabriel Magalhaes – as well as another spot-kick for Leeds.

Arsenal's players reacted furiously to Chris Kavanagh's original decision to dismiss Gabriel for a perceived kick at Bamford, leading the FA to take action.

An FA statement released on Thursday read: "Arsenal FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Leeds United FC on Sunday 16 October 2022.

"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the fixture.

"Arsenal FC have until Monday 24 October 2022 to provide a response."

Asked for his opinion on the incident after the win, Arteta said: "I have not seen it, but everyone is saying the decision was clear.

"Thank God they made the system work, that delay was worth it, because without VAR, I don't know what would have happened!"