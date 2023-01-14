Arsenal hit with £40,000 fine over players reaction to incident in Newcastle draw

Arsenal have been slapped with a £40,000 fine for failing to control their players in the recent 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Gunners players mobbed referee Andy Madley in the 95th minute of the stalemate on January 3, convinced they should have been given a penalty.

Granit Xhaka's cross struck the arm of Jacob Murphy from a few yards away, and Madley opted against awarding a penalty.

Arsenal players reacted furiously, surrounding the official, while head coach Mikel Arteta vented his frustration on the sidelines.

A statement from the Football Association on Friday confirmed their punishment.

It read: "Arsenal have been fined £40,000 for breaching FA Rule E20.1 during their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Tuesday, January 3.

"Arsenal admitted they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute. An independent regulatory commission imposed the club's sanction during a subsequent hearing."

Arsenal are also awaiting confirmation of another sanction relating to the FA Cup, having been charged for the same offence after players reacted in a similar fashion to another penalty claim against Oxford United.