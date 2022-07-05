Arsenal in transfer talks with Lille over young midfielder - Possible deal for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, July 5: Arsenal have reportedly met with the entourage of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana over a potential transfer, although they could face other competitions. The Gunners have been looking to add more midfield options this summer and have been linked with a couple of names already. Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is said to be their prime target.

But due to slow progress over the negotiation, the club are reportedly looking at reserve options as well. Although, Onana's profile is pretty different from the Leicester midfielder and he could also be seen as an additional recruit.

Onana's impressive tenure at Lille

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Lille from Hamburg only last year and the Belgian's debut campaign has gone a big success where he made 41 club appearances in all competitions. The youngster has also received a call-up to the Belgian national team as well and unsurprisingly an international debut for a top country like Belgium at just 20 years of age validates his potential.

The towering midfielder stands at six foot five inches and could offer a dynamic, powerful option in midfield. He is likely to be considered a cover for Thomas Partey, as Arsenal do not have sufficient backup for the 29-year-old.

Clubs linked

Arsenal however are not the only club showing interest in him. Premier League rival West Ham United have also apparently made an offer to the players while Monaco are also believed to be on the trail. The Ligue 1 side reportedly see Onana as a perfect replacement for Tchouameni who left for Real Madrid earlier. So, Arsenal may have to act quickly before the actual tug of war takes place.

A possible deal for Arsenal?

Onana is one of the top young talents coming out of France, and if the right terms conclude, it would be wise for the Gunners to make a move. However, Onana has four years remaining with Lille, meaning the Ligue 1 side could ask for a sizable transfer fee, which could be a big stumbling block. Plus, with Arteta keen on bolstering other areas of the pitch first, the position of a backup defensive midfielder may not be considered an emergency.