Arsenal interested in Manuel Locatelli - Good option for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad further.

The Gunners were looking to add more midfield options this summer and linked with a couple of names. Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans was said to be their prime target. However, due to slow progress over the negotiation, the deal apparently collapsed.

However, Arteta is still pretty keen to reinforce the same area and is exploring the market for options. Juventus midfielder Locatelli is reportedly one of the preferred options for them now and a concrete interest could take place next.

Locatelli's tenure at Juventus so far

The Sassuolo midfielder is on a two-year loan spell at Juventus and is in the final year of his loan deal. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in the line-up since coming to Turin. However, he has had a mixed time so far. Allegri has used him differently in his current set-up. Rather than playing him in his preferred defensive midfield role, he has been deployed as a box-to-box midfielder which has resulted in mixed outcomes.

Now as per rumours, Manager Max Allegri is reportedly not happy with the Italian international's performance and may not fancy a permanent move, meaning Arsenal could enter into a negotiation.

A good option for Arteta?

The 25-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the finest talents in Italy and it would be wise for the Gunners to make a move. At 24, he will only get better over the next few years and Arteta should take a chance of getting the best out of the player.

Furthermore, Locatelli could be available for a fee of around €25m which should be feasible for them as well. Locatelli could compete for a spot in the first team with Thomas Partey and all in all, he is a good choice for the Gunners to consider.