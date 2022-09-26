Arsenal keeping a close eye on Croatia talent Lovro Majer: One for the future?

Bengaluru, Sept. 26: Despite the summer transfer window concluding just a month back, clubs still continue to look to strengthen their side.

They continue to work on January deals and plans for next season. Arsenal are not an exception either. The Gunners handled a pretty positive transfer market but it has not halted the club's pursuit of other targets. There still remains a need for other positions to be bolstered and the club are still actively exploring the market.

Arteta is apparently after a new central midfielder in January who can combine creativity with defensive stability and can act as an understudy to Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka. A host of names have been linked with them already and the latest name to be associated with them now is Croatia international midfielder Lovro Majer.

The 24-year-old nicknamed the new Modric has been one of the standout players for the French side since joining from Dinamo Zagreb. Arsenal scouts have been monitoring him over the last season and reportedly also watched him in action during the recent international break. The rumours are still at an early stage but could gather pace in the next few months.

Lovro Majer's impressive tenure at Rennes

Majer went from strength to strength during his three-year stint with Dinamo Zagreb before taking his career to the next level at Rennes last summer. He had an impressive debut season in France, finishing with six goals and eight assists from 29 Ligue 1 appearances. He has maintained the same form this season as well with him already chipping in with a goal and two assists in eight appearances.

Apart from Arsenal, bigwigs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, PSG, and Sevilla are also said to be keeping a close eye on his future with such exceptional outings regularly.

Playing Style

Majer's playing style has been compared with Luka Modric with the young midfielder shining in the creative ranks. The Croatia international can play as a deep-lying playmaker or as a box-to-box midfielder.

Linking up the defence with the attack is his best quality and he is good at finding the back of the net also.

One for the future

Majer has impressed in the early stages of his career and he is showing no signs of slowing down. He is about to enter his prime years and if Arsenal can manage to pull it off, it would be a smart business from their end. Capable of playing anywhere in a central midfield position, the 24-year-old would certainly give Arteta's squad some much-needed flexibility.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny entering into their 30s, and Granit Xhaka's position needing an upgrade, investment in Majer makes every sense from Arsenal's point of view.