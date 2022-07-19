Arsenal linked with Bayern Munich star winger: Good option for Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, July 19: Arsenal are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich star winger Leroy Sane as Mikel Arteta looks to add a right winger to the team.

The Gunners dealt a blow in their pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha who made a switch to Barcelona instead.

Despite launching a concrete attempt to secure his services earlier the La Liga side eventually overtook the chase. As a result, the Gunners now face being forced into a transfer revision with Arteta now shifting their attention to other attacking talents.

Bayern Munich are expected to sell some of its top players during this window as they look to acquire some fund for their new transfers. Considering wingers Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have both signed new long-term contracts this year, Sane is potentially one of the players available for transfer.

The German could be sold for a fee of around €50 million. Arsenal are reported to be keeping a close eye for this reason and more transfer build-up could be expected in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sane's mixed season at Bayern

Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City nearly two years ago and so far has had a mixed time. While the 26-year-old has not been as productive as he was during his days in England, he has been a decent source of goals and assists for the Bavarian giants.

He struggled for consistency in the first season, however, things improved under Nagelsmann last season where he registered 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games in all competition.

Should Arsenal sign him?

Sane was pretty spectacular during his tenure with Manchester City. At 26 years of age, his prime years are just ahead of him and if Arteta can polish the German winger further, the stated asking prize could be worth every penny.

Arteta played a crucial role in Sane’s development at the Etihad when he was an assistant under Guardiola. The relationship could play a key role in luring the right winger to Emirates as well.