Arsenal linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star attacker over January capture: Good option for Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: It has not even been a month since the closure of the massive summer transfer window, however, clubs across Europe are already busy exploring the market for top talents and potential options to improve their squad in the January transfer window.

Arsenal who have had a productive window this summer are also said to be keeping their eyes open for new recruits. One position Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to enhance is the wing position and there have been talks of a new attacking arrival in January.

The latest name which has been linked with them now is Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jesper Lindstrom and apparently, the club have also made a contact with his representative.

Over the last year or so, the 22-year-old has been putting in memorable performances, most notably on European stages. It seems to have caught the eye of the North London side who are now said to be exploring a January move.

Jesper Lindstrom's impressive tenure at Frankfurt

At just 22 years old, Lindstrom is already a regular for both club and country, having made his international debut for Denmark in 2020. After signing from Brondby for £6m in the 2021 summer window, he has been a mainstay in the lineup.

Last season he earned the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award following five goals and five assists in 29 league appearances, while he provided a further four assists in European competition as the Bundesliga side won the Europa League. This term he is maintaining the same form once again with three goals in 10 appearances so far.

A good option for the Gunners?

The 22-year-old is comfortable playing on both the flanks hence he would have the kind of versatility Mikel Arteta appreciates. Signing him for the team will improve the quality of the current Arsenal squad while his arrival will fill the void left by Nicolas Pepe. Moreover, he is reportedly valued at around £20 million by Frankfurt. So, getting him for such a relatively modest fee should be a no-brainer.