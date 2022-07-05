Arsenal linked with Paulo Dybala, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 5: The grapevine in England is that Arsenal are keen on signing Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala.

The 28-year-old is a free agent at the moment having seen his Juventus contract expire last month.

Dybala has had a stellar seven-year spell with the Old Lady during which he was one of their best players. He made a total of 293 appearances for Juventus in seven seasons scoring 115 goals and providing 48 assists.

However, his reputation took a wane over the last three years at the Juventus Stadium but he has always delivered for the club. He scored 15 goals and created a further six in 39 games last season.

Dybala is up for grabs for nothing and would ideally be a valuable addition to almost every top club in Europe. Manchester United are also thought to be keen on the 28-year-old as they have been rocked by the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's potential departure.

A versatile and dynamic forward, Dybala is capable of playing anywhere in the final third. He is best suited for a secondary striker role while also being comfortable in leading the attack as a number nine. The Argentine is also more than capable of playing as a number ten or on either flank.

If we take a look at the current Arsenal team, there seems little room for someone like Dybala. They already have Eddie Nketiah and priority target Gabriel Jesus is also on his way to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta also has Martin Odegaard and new signing Fabio Vieira in the number ten positions while they are also stacked with options out wide. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe are all among the options out wide.

Hence, it is not quite clear why Arsenal would be interested in Dybala. The Argentine certainly has a lot of quality and also experience at the highest level but his wages will also be on the higher side. It would seem like a luxury signing from Mikel Arteta.

Managing a big squad is not the easiest and it will probably be in the Gunners' best interests to avoid Dybala. The Argentine's arrival could cause a sense of discontent in the youngers players as their gametime could be severely reduced upon his arrival.