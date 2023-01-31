Arsenal make world-record bid to sign Manchester United player, Man United React

Arsenal have made a monumental bid to sign Manchester United player Alessia Russo.

The Gunners Women's team, who are currently managed by Jonas Eidevall, have come with a proposal for Russo as she enters the final six months of her contract with the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old is in talks with United for a new contract but nothing has been agreed upon yet. And amid the saga, Arsenal have come up with a massive bid for the player.

Russo, who plays as a striker, has already netted 5 goals in 9 WSL matches so far this season. She is an England international and has been capped 17 times for the England Women's team, scoring 10 goals. The prolific scorer joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2020 and so far has scored 19 goals for the Red Devils' women's team.

But reports are suggesting Arsenal are keen to bring Russo to the club and have made a world-record bid for the player. The exact sum of the fee is yet to be known.

World-Record Transfer Fee in Women's Football:

Keira Walsh's transfer from Barcelona to Manchester City in 2022 is the most expensive transfer in Women's Football history. It cost Manchester City £400,000.

Arsenal are suffering with injury problems as their forward talismans Beth Mead and Vivienne Miedema both are out with long-term injuries. The Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said earlier that he will be disappointed if the club don't bring in a striker as it is a priority for them.

Manchester United are pursuing their maiden WSL title as they sit currently at the top of the WSL table with 28 points, whereas the North London club sit on 25 points with a game in hand.

Manchester United Reject Arsenal's Bid:

But Sky Sports has confirmed that Manchester United have rejected the bid for Russo. The Red Devils are unwilling to part with Russo as she has been a pivotal cog in their team this season. With a title on the sight, United are reluctant to let go of Russo as Arsenal will have to look elsewhere to bring in a striker.