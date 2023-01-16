Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts on the failed transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a fantastic night on Sunday as his team beat arch-rivals Tottenham 2-0 away in the Premier League.

With the win, the Gunners completed a league double over Spurs for the first time in 9 years. Amid the ecstasy, there perhaps was a tinge of disappointment as the Gunners missed out on Ukraine superstar Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk, who was linked with Arsenal for a long time, was signed by Chelsea for a reported fee of £100 million on Sunday. Gunners were close to getting Mudryk and the player himself hinted his wish to join Arsenal several times, but ended up signing for the Blue half of London.

Mikel Arteta was asked about the missed opportunity after the Spurs win, but the Gunners boss believes the club did the right thing to not involve themselves in a bidding war for the Ukrainian.

"We have excellent players. We want to improve our squad in this transfer window and when I say we, myself, the coaching staff, the staff, the players, the board, and ownership," Arteta said.

"We are all in this together, but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the football club," he added.

The North London club are in need of a couple of players as they have a very thin squad. With title hopes on the horizon, they would be looking to further strengthen their squad for the last few months of this season. Arteta confirmed that the club is in the market and actively scrutinizing for a potential arrival, but they will only sign a player if that player has the potential or ability to enhance the quality of the squad.

Aaron Ramsdale got kicked by a Spurs fan after the match and Mikel Arteta denied to talk about that incident. The Spanish manager said he will look into the matter on Monday and wants to enjoy the victory with the players for the day.