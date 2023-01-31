Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny set to miss months with Knee Injury

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for a lengthy period courtesy of a Knee injury, the club confirmed on Tuesday (January 31).

Egypt international Elneny, who is an important squad player, suffered the injury during training and underwent knee surgery.

Despite successful surgery, the player will be out for a significant period of time for recovery and will be missing the lion's share of the remainder of the season. He has so far made 5 league appearances, while has been a regular in the Cup games and Europa League.

"Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee," a club statement read.

"Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time," it added.

Although a definitive time scale is yet to be provided, it is clear that it will take at least a couple of months for Elneny to return to action.

Arsenal have reacted that with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who is set to join the Gunners on a permanent deal. The Gunners also saw young forward Marquinhos going out on loan to Norwich, while they are in talks with Crystal Palace for a possible loan move of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

It is to be seen whether Elneny can play any further part in this season. With hos contract expiring at the end of this season, there is a possibility he may have already played the last match for the London club. Although things are speculative at the moment, there are sources that have told MyKhel that the London club won't be renewing Elneny's contract beyond this season.

The Egyptian joined Arsenal in 2016 from Basel, during the era of Arsene Wenger. He never managed to establish himself as a regular, but has always been a decent squad player. In total, the player has made 155 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.