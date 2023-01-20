Arsenal on the verge of signing Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, according to reports.

Leandro Trossard will be making a move to the Gunners after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

Arsenal made the first contact for Trossard on Wednesday, following their failed pursuit for Mykhailo Mudryk, and the move can be made official on Friday as reports say.

Trossard, who has been a vital cog for Brighton this season, has had some trouble at Brighton. He had an issue with manager De Zerbi and was left out of the squad recently. Although the Italian manager was open to bringing him back into the team, but it seems the Belgian will be on his way out.

The Gunners have agreed a deal for the 28-year-old and will pay £27 million to the Premier League club. The crafty winger has scored 7 goals for the South coast club thus far in 17 league appearances.

The player is reportedly going to sign a contract till 2026 and will be joining the London giants immediately. The deal is subject to be completed by Friday Noon UK time so that the player can be eligible for Arsenal's next league match against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table with 47 points after 18 games.