Arsenal players will do anything for Arteta, says Gunners star Reiss Nelson

"I feel like it has always been the same, he has always had the same blueprint in terms of what he wants to do it was just about getting the right players in to follow the same path."

"He has got a group of players now that would do anything for him, anything he says and if you have that as a manager, the things you want to do will come good as everyone is fighting and understands what you want," he said.

Arsenal are currently in the title race but Nelson says the manager has incorporated things in a way that the players don't think about the title. They take each game as it comes and prepare for the next one. He asserted the title is a dream but their focus is on the next games only, rather than a distant plan.

Arsenal last won the league in their famous Invincibles season back in 2003-04, and if the league ribbons turn Red and White come May, Mikel Arteta's project will definitely have a significant accomplishment.

For Reiss Nelson, he will be aiming to get more regular game time. The crafty winger has played 7 times so far this season, and the real highlight of his season came last month when Nelson scored a brace against Nottingham Forest in Arsenal's 5-0 victory.