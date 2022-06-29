Arsenal pre-season 2022-23 preview and fixtures

London, June 29: Mikel Arteta has got his squad back to London Colney to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season.

Many of the senior members and academy players reportedly were present during the first phase of the training session at the Colney.

However, most of the senior first team members like Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Nuno Tavares, Emile Smith Rowe, etc were absent from the session as they still relish their break after their recent international commitment.

This summer's pre-season will be massively important for the Spanish manager who will be under pressure to deliver another top-four challenge and success in a cup competition after a fairly active transfer window so far.

The likes of Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos have already completed a switch while the signing of Gabriel Jesus is all but done. There are three more signings expected during the window.

The Gunners ended last season in a disappointing fashion, losing two of their final three Premier League games allowing Tottenham Hotspur to surpass them to fourth and a final spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, there were still plenty of improvement on back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League. Now with the addition of such quality players and a vibrant full pre-season, the squad is expected to excel furthermore.

The whole band is expected to unite at London Colney by the start of next week and their pre-season preparation will start against FC Nurnberg on Friday, July 8th in Germany.

Later they will fly to the United States where they would face Everton on 16th July, Orlando City on 20th July, and Chelsea on 23rd July before hosting Sevilla in their final pre-season game at Emirates on 30th July.

Overall, this looks like a good pre-season plan for Arteta’s side and only time will tell how much they stand out following their preparation.

Full pre-season schedule as it stands:

1. FC Nürnberg vs Arsenal - 8th July

2. Everton vs Arsenal - 16th July

3. Orlando City vs Arsenal - 20th July

4. Chelsea vs Arsenal - 23rd July

5. Arsenal vs Sevilla - 30th July