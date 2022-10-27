Arsenal pushing for a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 27: As per rumours in Italy, Arsenal are ready to everything it takes to bolster their midfield ranks with the addition of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on strengthening his options in the middle of the park and the Serbian international has emerged as his priority target.

It is presumed that the Gunners wanted to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer and saw as many as three failed deadline-day bids to land him. However, the Brazilian international has since signed a new deal with the Midlands club to extend his stay at Villa Park until 2027.

Youri Tielemans has been another player consistently monitored by the Gunners and he remains an option having entered the final year of his deal at Leicester City. But, at the moment, their priority remains Milinkovic-Savic.

The north London giants are reportedly ready to offer Lazio a package in the region of £43 million plus Albert Sambi Lokonga in a player-plus-cash deal. The Belgian has not managed to break into the starting XI this season following an underwhelming debut season at the Emirates and could be used as a sweetener to bring Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serb has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in Serie A for quite some time now. He has four goals and seven assists in 15 games this campaign which makes him one of the most in-form players in Europe right now.

A midfielder who is blessed both technically and physically, Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with an exit from Lazio for a long time now having outgrown the Italian capital club. been with Biancocelesti since 2015 and has scored 62 goals and provided 58 assists in 309 appearances.

If Arsenal can make this deal happen, the midfield would be a quality addition to the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's side could elevate themselves to the next level with such a fantastic all-round midfielder in their ranks.