Arsenal pushing to sign Ajax star Lisandro Martinez: Good deal for Arteta?

Bengaluru, June 20: Arsenal are reportedly prioritising a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to make a second offer for the 24-year-old.

The Gunners have reportedly made an offer of £25million for the player which has been immediately rejected. Arsenal however are expected to return with an improved bid and are still in talks with Ajax over a deal.

Martinez' impressive tenure at Ajax

Martinez made the move to Amsterdam in 2019 and since then has been a mainstay in the first team. He has helped the side win two league titles making over 100 appearances. He has been one of the biggest assets under Erik Ten Hag due to his versatile nature of play. The Argentine international can play as a centre-back, left-back, and defensive midfielder. The left-footed defender is comfortable on the ball moving the play forward and driving out of defence, putting his team in advance, exactly what Arteta demands from his defenders.

Clubs linked

The Emirates side as of now are leading the chase, however, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are also said to be keeping a close eye on the development. The 24-year-has a contract with Ajax until 2025 and could cost a good fortune.

Good option for Arteta?

Arsenal are looking to add more quality to the squad considering their lack of backup options. Arteta found it tough to replace the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney or Thomas Partey whenever they were not around last season. Whether a first-teamer or a backup, considering Martinez's efficacy in playing in all these positions, Arsenal's interest in him makes every sense.

Also, at just 24 years old, Martinez is an experienced campaigner, having played over 118 times in all competitions for Ajax. With him about to enter his prime, snapping him at this stage would be a great move.