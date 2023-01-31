Jorginho: Arsenal reach agreement with Chelsea for Midfielder

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jorginho on a permanent deal, according to reports.

David Ornstein, the renowned journalist of The Athletic has confirmed the Gunners will pay £12 million for Jorginho as the player switches his London allegiance.

Jorginho would have been out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners were pursuing a deal. Their move to sign Moises Caicedo failed as Brighton were rigid in their stance and refused to sell the player in the January window.

Jorginho is expected at Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday (January 31) and undergo a medical to finalize the move. He has already agreed personal terms with the North London outfit.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of the Italy international and he was previously linked with a move to the club as well. The player is set to sign a deal till 2024 with an option to extend it for another year.