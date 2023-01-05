Arsenals Mkhaylo Mudryk bid set to be rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal's winter transfer focus is on Mykhaylo Mudryk, as the Gunners are aiming to bring in a quality player to the squad.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk sensation has taken Europe into a storm after some fantastic performances in the Ukrainian league, and more so, in the Champions League this season.

The prized asset of Shakhtar has since gained a lot of suitors across Europe and Arsenal are said to be in the most advanced position.

The North London club made an initial bid of £35 million up front with 22 million pounds more in add-ons, which was already rejected by them. And the Gunners made an improved bid of around £62 million for Mudryk, which is also reportedly going to be rejected soon.

According to reports, Shakhtar are reluctant to lower their valuation of £88 million for Mudryk, which they have publicly said in the past. But amid the possibility of another bid being rejected, the Ukrainian giants are said to be still open to negotiations with Arsenal for a possible transfer.

It has to be seen whether the Gunners meet the demands of Shakhtar for Mudryk, who has also hinted at a move recently. The player has given a clear indication on social media that he wants to come to Arsenal, after posting videos of him watching Arsenal's match against West Ham, and then subsequently posting a picture of Mikel Arteta and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and writing 'two top coaches' at the caption. He had prior experience playing under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Amid this, Chelsea have also held talks with Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin for the coveted winger. Palkin is set to be present at Stamford Bridge on Thursday for the Blues' Premier League match against Manchester City.

Mudryk still prefers to go to Arsenal, but if Chelsea oblige to the demands of the Ukraine club, he may well be switching to the Blue half of London. The 21-year-old winger has netted 7 times for Shakhtar so far this season, along with 7 assists.