Arsenals Premier League tie against Manchester City postponed to fit in PSV Eindhoven Europa League clash

Bengaluru, September 14: The fixture mayhem in Premier League continued as Manchester City will no longer face Arsenal on October 19, after the Premier League game was postponed to enable the Gunners to fulfil a Europa League fixture.

Arsenal were set to face PSV in their second Europa League group stage game on Thursday (September 14) only for that match to be called off in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thursday's game was postponed due to severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning of the United Kingdom's late monarch.

UEFA has now confirmed the match at Emirates Stadium will take place on October 20, with Arsenal's home match against Manchester City City - which was set to take place a day earlier - postponed by the Premier League.

In a statement, European football's governing body said: "UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging."

Meanwhile, the Premier League said no new date was yet agreed for the Arsenal vs Manchester City game which was scheduled to be held at the Emirates Stadium on October 19.

The football season is already congested because of the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

UEFA wanted the Europa League program completed on schedule by November 3 ahead of the draw for the round of 16 four days later.

Arsenal had no clear midweeks available ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

For a change, in a break from tradition, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is being held in winter due to the extreme temperature in the traditional June-July summer window in Middle East.

