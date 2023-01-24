Arsenal sign Jakub Kiwior to further bolster squad for Premier League title run-in

London, January 24: Arsenal have further bolstered their squad for their Premier League title run-in with the signing of centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

The English top-flight leaders missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk earlier in the window, but they have now brought in Leandro Trossard and Kiwior this month.

Poland international Kiwior has signed a "long-term contract" at Emirates Stadium, the club said, with Arsenal reported to have paid Spezia £22million (€25m).

"It's great that Jakub is joining us," said Mikel Arteta. "He's a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him."

Kiwior still had two and a half years to run on his deal with Spezia, whom he made 43 appearances for after joining from Slovakian side Zilina in August 2021.

He featured 17 times in Serie A this season and ranks joint-third for blocks (18) and fifth for clearances (68) among all defenders in the division.

The former Anderlecht youngster also started all four of Poland's matches at the 2022 World Cup, helping his side to clean sheets against Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Kiwior will primarily provide cover and competition for Gabriel Magalhaes, who has played every minute for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

The new signing was in the stands at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to see Arsenal beat Manchester United, maintaining a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.