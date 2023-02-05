I felt like we just didn’t execute ours, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah reflects after Everton Defeat

Arsenal suffered an unexpected loss in the Premier League as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton on Saturday (February 4).

The Premier League leaders went to Goodison Park to face an Everton side who started the day in the 19th place, but failed to come away with anything as their gloomy days at Goodison continues.

The Gunners, who have been outstanding this season, just suffered their second league loss of the season, and now have slumped to two straight defeats in all competitions after their FA Cup loss against Manchester City last week.

And Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah believes they didn't execute their plans, which hampered their chances.

"I felt like we just didn't execute ours to the best of our ability, we were a bit sloppy at times. These games happen, it's a long season and everything's not always going to go your way and we know that," Nketiah said after the defeat.

"They made it very tough. Personally, we weren't at the standard we needed to be at today and we've got to improve and make sure we bounce back in our next game," he added.

Everton did look like a revitalized outfit after their managerial change. Sean Dyche took over the reins from Frank Lampard and looks like he can turn things around for the Merseyside outfit, who have been in disarray this season.

Arsenal are still five points clear at the top of the table as the race for the league intensifies in the coming months. Nketiah has been immense for them since the restart after World Cup, scoring 4 league goals in the last six league games. And he believes the squad has the depth to redeem themselves after the poor outing at Everton.

"Not everything is going to go your way, especially when you're pushing and trying to achieve great things so the togetherness we've got here alongside the fans' support, we're going to bounce back. I know we're going to get a good result on the weekend," he concluded.

Arsenal will be up against Brentford in in the coming weekend and then they host Manchester City in a crucial clash.