Arsenal target Shakhtar ace Mudryk, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 22: As per rumours in England, Arsenal are far from done in the transfer market and are considering an offer for Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mikel Arteta oversaw quite a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates this time out having seen five major incomings in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

However, the Gunners are still believed to be in the market for a few more additions as Arteta wants to build on the solid start to their season.

The north London side have been on fire so far this season winning all of their first three games quite comfortably but Arteta wants to ensure that his side have enough depth to keep their good work going week in week out.

The Spaniard is believed to be keen on adding another wide attacker to his ranks and Ukrainian wonderkid Mudryk has attracted his attention.

Dubbed as the Ukrainian Neymar, big things are expected of the fleet-footed left winger who is also capable of filling in as a number ten or on the right flank.

The 21-year-old is still quite raw and unpolished having made just 26 senior appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk till date scoring twice and providing nine assists in the process. The youngster was also wanted by Premier League side Brentford this summer but the Bees failed in their attempts.

A gifted footballer with an immense technical ability, Mudryk looks destined for a bright future and could become truly world-class if he gets the right guidanece. Mikel Arteta has already shown that he trusts his young players and has done a fantastic work in developing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe among others. Mudryk could also benefit from linking up with the Arsenal manger who could bring the most out of his talents.

If he joins Arsenal, Mudryk will also have the privilege of linking up with Ukrainian skipper Oleksandr Zinchenko who has made a bright start to life at the Emirates.

He could also prove to be a solid long-term signing for the Gunners and that too for a a pretty reasonable price of around €20 million.