Arsenal targeting Palmeiras midfielder over a January transfer: Should they get him on board in winter?

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Arsenal are looking to strengthen the midfield in January and as a result, has been linked with several names. The likes of Youri Tielemans and Milinkovic Savic are getting the headlines however if some of the rumours are to be believed, they are also keeping a close eye on Palmeiras talent Danilo for the same reason.

Arsenal approached the 21-year-old over the summer as well however his move to north London dropped as his club refused to sanction an exit from Brazil – mainly due to his importance to their team in the Copa Libertadores.

However, with Palmeiras's season set to end before the January window Arsenal now believe the Brazilian side could now be willing to sell Danilo. It seems Arsenal are now prepared to test Palmeiras’ resolve for the player with an ambitious bid in January.

Danilo's impressive tenure at Palmeiras

The young defensive midfielder has been the vital clog to the Brazilian side's recent success. He has helped the club win two Copa Libertadores titles, the Campeonato Paulista and the Copa do Brasil. He is also set to add the Brazilian Serie A to his honours list this season as well with his side closing in on another title. Playing in the middle of the park, Danilo has appeared in 52 games for his side scoring seven times and assisting further four.

Advertisement

Transfer Link-up

Danilo's current contract ends in 2026 and apparently, he has a release clause worth £86.6m attached to his. However, Palmeiras are expected to cash in on him for a lesser fee. Arsenal's £20m summer bid got rejected immediately and as per rumours, the Gunners are now contemplating a bid close to £26m. Considering technical director Edu’s connections in Brazil in terms of snapping up the best talent from the Selecao, it could turn out to be a feasible proposal.

A good option for the Gunners?

Arsenal have been sensational since the start of the campaign, but they’ll require all the support they can get to stay there until the end of the season. The current first-team roster has been punching above its weight but if they get even one or two injuries to key players, they surely won’t be able to keep challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title. The North London side have been short of quality mainly in the defensive midfield area and in that aspect a potential acquisition like Danilo should be a welcome signing for the Gunners.