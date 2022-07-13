Arsenal to submit offer for Benfica defender: Good option for Mikel Arteta?

Bengaluru, July 13: Arsenal are reportedly looking at a number of left-back options this summer and Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo is reportedly one of them. With Kieran Tierney’s injury problems and Nuno Tavares’ rumoured move away from Emirates, the Gunners are reportedly intensifying their interest in the Spanish left-back.

Arsenal have reportedly already made contact with both the player’s representatives and Benfica to establish the potential cost of a deal and a bid is expected in the coming days.

Alejandro Grimaldo's impressive tenure at Benfica

The Spanish full-back spent his earlier years with Barcelona before moving to Portugal where he has established himself as one of the best-attacking fullbacks. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay for the Portuguese giants for the last seven years and helped the club win three league titles as well. His 19 goals and 50 assists in 246 times speak volumes about his impact.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer Fee

Grimaldo has entered the last year of his deal and refused to commit to a new contract at the Portuguese club. He is reportedly willing for a new challenge next season and as a reason, Benfica now could be forced to sell him this summer. His asking price is said to be set at just €7 million which could be tempting for any side.

Should Arsenal get him?

Arteta is expecting to add better depth and quality to his defensive options this summer by bringing in reliable cover for Tierney ahead of a busy season. The Scottish international has been unlucky with injuries lately and Arsenal have suffered in his absence. His deputy Nuno Tavares has been an unreliable signing and he now has been linked with a move away from the Emirates after struggling to impress the last term.

So in that aspect, Grimaldo, could be that experienced backup to Tierney that Arteta needs. Furthermore, for €7 million, the Benfica left-back should be an absolute bargain given the current market status.