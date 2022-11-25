Arsenal Transfer: Mikel Arteta eyeing a move for Ivorian midfielder

Arsenal's quest for a midfielder looks to have steam as the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster their midfield to make a proper bid for the Premier League title. Arsenal are top of the Premier League table with 37 points after 14 games and in contention for the league for the first time in six years.

Arteta's side has enjoyed a drastic turnaround to their fortunes this season and have played extremely well to sit where they are at this moment. Amid the World Cup, the Arsenal manager is eyeing for potential midfield option as he wants to delve into the January transfer window and bring in a player who can play as a backup for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

With Xhaka's more advanced role this season, Arsenal are planning to bring in a defensive midfielder.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners also made a £21 million bid on the deadline day, only to be rebuffed by his club Palmeiras. Although Arsenal can make an effort for the talented midfielder again next summer, they need an immediate option in midfield who can sustain their title bid.

And amid the names, The Mirror has claimed that Arsenal are interested in Vitoria Guimaraes's defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

Advertisement

Bamba, 20, has been a revelation for his team this term and has garnered interest across top European clubs. The midfielder has broken through to the first team this season and has notched up decent performances in the Liga NOS, with 12 league appearances. He is a defensive midfielder who can play as a centre-back as well. The lanky starlet is growing in stature and clubs like Atalanta, PSG and Villarreal are already interested in him. Bamba has his contract with Vitoria till 2026 but the club will allow him to leave if they get the proper amount.

According to Mirror, Arsenal have told the Portuguese club to inform them about any developments regarding Bamba and keeping tabs on the young midfielder. Arsenal do have Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga as midfield options, but the former is at the brink of an Arsenal exit while the latter hasn't lived up to his billing.



Although the player is valued at £25 million, reports in Italy have suggested Vitoria offered Bamba to Salernitana for 5 million pounds in the summer. But that sum is set to hike in January as many clubs are now showing interest in the player.