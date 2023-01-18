Arsenal Transfer News: Cedric poised to leave and reunite with former teammate

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is poised to leave the club in this transfer window.

Cedric has seen his chances getting limited at the club and may have to seek pastures new in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are open to selling the club with some suitors already approaching the signature of the out of favour player.

Cedric, who joined Arsenal in 2020, has been mostly a fringe character at the club. He never could establish himself as a regular starter and has found himself down the pecking order at the moment.

With the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White's resurgence at right-back, Cedric has played only twice across all competitions this season.

Fulham want Cedric:

According to reports, Fulham are interested in Cedric. The London club want to bring the player as their manager Marco Silva believes the player can add experience and quality to the squad. Marco Silva has worked with Cedric before during his Sporting Lisbon days and has a lot of respect for the Portuguese.

A loan or permanent transfer both are on the table but the wages of the player can be a stumbling block in sealing the deal. Mikel Arteta is yet to give the green light on his transfer, but the player wants to play regular football, which won't be easy to attain at Arsenal.

Cedric has played 59 times for Arsenal since he joined the club from Southampton.

Cedric will reunite with Bernd Leno:

If his move to Fulham materializes, Cedric will be reuniting with his former teammate Bernd Leno. Leno joined Fulham last summer from Arsenal and has been a regular for them since.

The North London club will be tempted to offload the fringe player as they look to bolster their squad in this transfer window. The Gunners are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.