Arsenal transfer window review

Kolkata, September 7: For the third successive season, we have seen Arsenal spending a massive amount of money in the transfer market.

The Gunners spent a total of around £118 million this summer as Mikel Arteta has bolstered his squad that misses out on the final Champions League spot by just two points last season.

Mikel Arteta's side have done pretty well in the transfer market this time around and look like a much stronger outfit than they were last season.

Here, we look at their transfer business over the summer.

Gabriel Jesus has been the blockbuster signing for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners struggled for goals last season and parted ways with Alexandre Lacazette in the summer while also letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depart in January. Jesus has big shoes to fill and has started his Gunners career in an impressive fashion. The Brazilian international has made an immediate impact at the Emirates and has looked lively.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has also done a commendable job since his arrival from Manchester City and looks to have dispossessed Kieran Tierney as the first-choice left-back. Another big signing Fabio Vieira is yet to showcase his talent in an Arsenal shirt but looks like a solid piece of addition.

Matt Turner has been brought in to deputise for Aaron Ramsdale when needed while youngster Marquinhos could prove to be a solid signing in the long run.

Arsenal have done a pretty decent job this summer but have not quite been able to address their key issues. The squad still lacks a number eight and could be stretched by an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

The Gunners find themselves top of the table after six games winning five and losing just one. Mikel Arteta deserves the plaudits for making Arsenal a much improved side from when he took charge. With a quality set of players at such young age, they have a very high ceiling if they can hold onto them.