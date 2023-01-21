Arsenal vs Manchester United: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, H2H, Key Stats, Streaming Details

Arsenal's Premier League title surge will be undergoing a huge test as they take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points, while the Red Devils sit 3rd in the table with 39 points.

The Gunners have made an outstanding start and will be aiming to extend their lead at the top. United themselves have found form under Erik Ten Hag and are unbeaten in six league games.

The London club has signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton, who will be available for the Manchester United game on Sunday. The Gunners have already won home games against Liverpool and Tottenham this term, while clinching an away win at Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News:

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus out with a long-term injury, while Reiss Nelson is also doubtful for Mikel Arteta.

The visitors will be going into the game with injury issues of their own. Diogo Dalot (Hamstring), Jadon Sancho (Lack of Fitness) are going to miss the match while Anthony Martial will be doubtful for the Gunners clash. Casemiro will also not take part at the Emirates after picking up his 5th yellow card in the Crystal Palace draw in the midweek.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Probable XI:

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah



Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Arsenal vs Manchester United H2H:

Arsenal have won five of their last 7 home games against Manchester United. The Gunners won 3-1 at the Emirates last season, while United won the reverse fixture this season by the same scoreline.

The Red Devils are the only team to beat Arsenal in the league this season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Key Stats and Facts:

Arsenal have scored 17 of the 18 league games so far this season, as the only time they failed to score was in their last home league game against Newcastle United.

If the Red Devils win at Arsenal, it will be their 6th away win in the league this season, thus equalling their away wins in the entirety of last season.

Marcus Rashford, who has been in terrific form, has failed to score in 26 away league games that he has started, spanning two years. He has scored 4 away goals while coming on as a substitute.

Bukayo Saka (6), Martin Odegaard (8), Gabriel Martinelli (7) and Gabriel Jesus (5) have scored 5+ goals for the Gunners, the most players with 5+ goals for a single club this season.

Marcus Rashford has netted 9 goals in last 10 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Streaming Details:

The match will be broadcast Live on Star Network from 22.00 IST on Sunday. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.