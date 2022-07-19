Arsenal vs Orlando City, Preseason 2022: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel and Kick Off Time in IST

Premier League side Arsenal will continue their preseason campaign in the USA with a friendly clash against MLS side Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Gunners, who finished last season in fifth, will look to build on from their good start in the preseason, a 2-0 win over Everton in Baltimore after the 3-5 comeback victory over Nuremberg.

Orlando City SC, on the other hand, are 21 games into the Major League Soccer season and the Eastern Conference side currently occupy the fifth spot, winning 1 and drawing 2 of their last three fixtures.

Arsenal fans will hope to get a glimpse of new signing Gabriel Jesus, who seems sharp and in form, scoring three goals in the two appearances during the preseason.

The Gunners side will see a lot of rotation with most of the 33-member travelling squad getting a look in. Stars like Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka among others will be involved as Mikel Arteta looks to go into the new season with a settled side.

Orlando City squad has a very familar face for European football fans as former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Alexander Pato plies his trade at the MLS club.

The former Brazil international has scored just 3 goals in 18 appearances for the side. The other goal-scorers in MLS for Orlando City are Ercan Kara and Facundo Torres, who have scored 7 and 4 goals respectively.

Here is all you need to know about Arsenal vs Orlando City Preseason 2022 match - Date, Kick Off Time, Squads, Live Streaming and TV Channel Info:

When is Arsenal vs Orlando City preseason 2022 match?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday (July 20). Due to time difference, the match will take place in the early hours of Thursday (July 21) in UK and India.

What time does Arsenal vs Orlando City preseason 2022 match kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM PT (Local Time) / 11:30 PM GMT on Wednesday (July 20) | 12:30 AM BST / 5 AM IST on Thursday (July 21).

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Orlando City Preseason 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast the match live in India on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD Channels.

The match can also be live streamed in India using the Sony LIV app and website (subscription required). The match will also be will be available on Arsenal.com and Arsenal app with a subscription fee.

What is Arsenal's squad for the preseason tour?

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

What is Orlando City's squad?

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis, Mason Stajduhar, Javier Otero

Defenders: Ruan, Roby Jansson, Kyle Smith, Michael Halliday, Brandon Hackenberg, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Antonio Carlos, Alexander Freeman, Thomas Williams

Midfielders: Cesar Araujo, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres, Jake Mulraney, Joseph DeZart, Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso, Andres Perea, Wilfredo Rivera

Forwards: Alexandre Pato, Tesho Akindele, Jack Lynn, Ercan Kara, Benji Michel, Gaston Gonzalez