Arsenal vs West Ham: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream11 Guide and Streaming Details

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day after the World Cup break and Arsenal will be up against West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs West Ham Preview:

Arsenal finished the first half of the season on top of the Premier League. The Gunners are on 37 points after 14 matches, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

West Ham, on the other hand, sit in 16th place with just 14 points. They are one point from the relegation zone. The Hammers will be hoping to get something out of the tie, as they have lost all matches at the Emirates since 2015.

The Gunners will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the season as they take on their London rivals. Mikel Arteta will be confident of his team's ability after their decent outing in the mid-season friendlies. Arsenal won the Dubai Super Cup after wins over Olympique Lyon and AC Milan in the friendly tournament in the UAE.

Arsenal vs West Ham Team News:

Arsenal will be missing their star striker Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury in the World Cup. Emile Smith Rowe is also out with a groin problem but has started training. Apart from that, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu are doubtful with calf and thigh issues. Arsenal will be boosted by the return of their star wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who joined the squad after their World Cup ventures.

