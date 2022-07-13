Arsenal want Maxence Lacroix, a good deal?

London, July 13: Arsenal have been widely rumoured with a move for VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

The Gunners are currently locked in a battle with Manchester United for the signature of Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez and Lacroix is believed to to have been identified as an alternative to the Argentine international.

The Gunners have been quite active this summer already having signed Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner but more arrivals are expected at the Emirates.

Arteta reportedly is keen to have two options in each position following the imposition of five substitutes rule. He already has Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba and is believed to be looking to upgrade on Rob Holding.

Lacroix seems to be a perfect candidate for the Arsenal manager as he looks to make his backline more competent as well comfortable on the ball.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman boasts a big frame of 6 feet 3 inches and quite naturally has the physical aspects of being a top class centre-back.

At the same time, he is also exceptional gifted technically and more than adept in playing out of the back.

Since his move from Ligue 2 side Sochaux, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in Bundesliga. The young defender has what it takes to become a complete centre-back with more and more experience.

The Frenchman's defensive numbers have been hugely impressive, averaging 4.04 interceptions, 2.2 tackles and 3.36 successful aerial duels per 90 minutes last term. He also managed more interceptions (112) than any other player in the Bundesliga across the 2021/22 campaign as he showcased his elite game-reading ability.

The Frenchman is also incredibly fast and clocked a top speed of 35.15 km/h becoming the 14th fastest player in Bundesliga. Lacroix also completed 0.92 dribbles per 90 last season whilst Arsenal duo White and Gabriel scored 0.22 and 0.09 respectively.

The 22-year-old also averaged more progressive passes per game (3.03) than the Gunners' centre-backs last season, with White registering 2.81 per 90 whilst his defensive partner averaged 2.44.

It is therefore quite evident that Lacroix could take the Arsenal defence to the next level.