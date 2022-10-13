Arsenal want Nicolo Zaniolo, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 13: According to rumours in England, Arsenal are reportedly considering a cut-price swoop for AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Italian international could be on the move away from Roma after seeing talks over a new contract stalled due to salary demands.

And, with his contract at Stadio Olimpico set to expire in the summer of 2024, Roma could be forced to sell their priced asset on the cheap. The Italy international wants to be paid at least £3.5 million a year, while also receiving a tasty bonus based on appearances but Roma are unwilling to pay him more than £3 million.

His situation has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal as Mikel Arteta continues to look to add more quality to his side that is leading the Premier League table. Juventus are also interested in the playmaker but Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the versatile attacker right now.

Fellow London giants Chelsea and Spurs have also been credited with interest in the playmaker earlier and could also join the race.

Zaniolo has been regarded as one of the brightest young players in world football but injuries have haunted him over the last couple of years. Since his comeback from injury, he has become a key player for Roma and is also highly valued by Italy manager Roberto Mancini.

He has made 118 appearances for Roma till date having scored on 22 occasions and providing 16 assists in the process. He has also earned nine caps for Italy having scored on two occasions.

A versatile player who is capable of playing either as a number ten or as a number eight, Zaniolo is also capable of playing as a false nine and even on the flanks. Arsenal have done really well this season while going forward but it will be worth a look whether they can maintain their strong start to the season given their lack of squad depth. Zaniolo's versatility makes him a brilliant option for the Gunners, especially on a bargain.