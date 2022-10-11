Arsenal want Rodrygo, why the Gunners should forget about this deal?

Kolkata, October 11: According to rumours in Spain, Arsenal have cooled their interest in Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and have shifted their attention on another Real Madrid winger -- Rodrygo.

It is presumed that the Gunners were monitoring the progress of Asensio carefully with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.

However, Arsenal scouts have been thoroughly impressed by Rodrygo and now want him in an audacious transfer next summer.

Rodrygo has become a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side over the last few years since his big-money move from Santos in 2019. He has delivered for Los Blancos this season at a time when their talisman Karim Benzema was absent due to injury. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in nine games this season.

Rodrygo's growth at Real Madrid has been quite an interesting one. His versatility has been a key weapon for Real Madrid with Ancelotti using him in a range of positions across the final third. He is most comfortable playing as a right winger in a front three but has also played on the left flank as well as a number nine on an occasional basis.

It is quite evident that Real Madrid view Rodrygo as an interal part of their plans and his importance in the side is only likely to grow with time. It is there quite unlikely that the Spanish capital club would want to part ways with such a gifted young player.

Still aged just 21, Rodrygo still has a lot of room to grow and has his best days ahead of him. Real Madrid have taken a patient approach with the youngster and are now reaping the rewards. It is therefore also quite unlikely that the player would also want a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after winning every trophy in club football already.

Arsenal could benefit from the signing of a wide player and even though Rodrygo looks like a fantastic option, this would be quite an unrealistic deal from their point of view. Arsenal should rather be pursuing alternate options who will have a realistic chance of joining them.