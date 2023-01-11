Arsenal want AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, do they need him?

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have been in scintillating form this season and are leading the Premier League table quite comfortably at the moment.

However, a big test awaits the north London giants over the next couple of months as they are set to miss their star striker Gabriel Jesus.

Eddie Nketiah has so far been decent filling in for the Brazil international but it is understood that Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in at least one new attacker this month. Arsenal have been linked with both Mykhyalo Mudryk and Joao Felix but there has been little progress over either deal. Meanwhile, Abraham has been linked with a return to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Manchester United interested in his services.

Abraham has struggled for form this season in AS Roma colours following a blistering debut season for the Serie A giants. The England international scored 27 goals across all competitions last season but has only managed to find the back of the net four times this season. It is understood that Roma could be willing to cash in on the attacker who became a fan-favourite last season.

Advertisement

Roma splashed a £34 million transfer fee for the services of the Englishman last season and are unlikely to sell him on the cheap. However, he could turn out to be a solid investment from Arsenal's point of view. Still quite young and proven in the Premier League, Abraham would offer Arsenal a whole new dimension up front compared to Jesus. He is tall, strong and quite athletic and relishes big games.

Although Eddie Nketiah has been among goals and doing a decent job in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, the North London club will be inclined to get at least someone who can back Nketiah and perhaps push for a start in the upcoming crucial months.

If available for the right price, Abraham would be a wise addition to Mikel Arteta's side as they look to end their long wait for the Premier League title and establish themselves as a force to reckon with in English football once again.