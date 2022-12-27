Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Gunners attackers inspire turnaround as Jesus-less leaders show their mettle

Arsenal made light of Gabriel Jesus' absence as each of the Gunners' attacking trio scored in Boxing Day's 3-1 win over West Ham on their return to Premier League action.

The blow of losing Jesus for three months due to a knee injury suffered during the World Cup had seen many write off the league leaders' title chances, but at Emirates Stadium their mentality shone through.

Arsenal – who had a fifth-minute Bukayo Saka goal wiped out – looked to be in trouble when Said Benrahma scored a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

But their dominance eventually brought chances, and while they benefited from a hint of luck, Saka coolly levelled before Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah secured a deserved win.

Nketiah, the man tasked with replacing Jesus, was encouragingly key in the build-up to the early disallowed Saka goal.

But Arsenal initially missed the Brazilian's presence, with their only other first-half chance seeing Martin Odegaard scuff wide from close range in the 24th minute.

They then conceded from the next meaningful attack.

William Saliba was penalised for a desperate lunge on Jarrod Bowen, and Benrahma converted emphatically from the spot.

An Arsenal penalty was overturned on the stroke of half-time, with the ball striking Aaron Cresswell's face rather than his arm.

West Ham's resistance ended early in the second half, though, Saka controlling Odegaard's miscued shot and sweeping past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers' goalkeeper was arguably culpable when beaten at his near post five minutes later, Martinelli blasting goalwards after darting beyond Vladimir Coufal.

And Nketiah fittingly completed the scoring, cleverly spinning away from Thilo Kehrer before finishing clinically into the bottom-left corner.