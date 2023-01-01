Wenger: Arsenal can go all the way to title with remarkable Odegaard

London, January 1: Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal "can go all the way" to lifting the Premier League title after taking a seven-point lead at the top.

The Gunners romped to a 4-2 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion, while closest challengers Manchester City slipped up at home to struggling Everton earlier on Saturday, sending Mikel Arteta's men into 2023 with a hefty advantage.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season, with Wenger in charge, but their strong start to the campaign has fans believing the title may be a possibility.

Wenger feels the Gunners are more than capable of maintaining their title push, telling TV2: "It was a fantastic performance [against Brighton]. Arsenal are getting stronger and stronger.

"It was a one-way street. I think they have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally.

"They can go all the way. Because, as you can see, they create so many chances. I don't really see any weaknesses."

Martin Odegaard got a goal and assist in the victory at the Amex Stadium, and Wenger was impressed with the Norway international's performance

"He makes decisions quickly, and always optimally. It is remarkable," Wenger said.

"I like him and the way he makes football look so easy. He has developed very well. It's really amazing. His decisions, he is also a leader in the team."

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka set the ball rolling for Arsenal with a goal after just two minutes, and the winger said City's draw earlier on motivated them to ensure they got the job done at Brighton.

"We just try and focus on ourselves," Saka told BBC Sport. "But when we heard about [City's 1-1 draw] it gave us extra motivation to try and press on and get a result."